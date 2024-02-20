 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Rose? Sorry, Eh. Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2.

With only 10 women left, ‘The Bachelor’ is headed to Montreal, Canada! Join Juliet and Callie as they discuss the somber group date. They talk about Season 2 of ‘The Traitors,’ including Parvati’s end, Phaedra’s new plans, and much more.

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
With only 10 women left, The Bachelor is headed to Montreal, Canada! Join Juliet and Callie as they discuss the somber group date (03:19), Lexi’s courageous decision (08:58), and Kelsey T’s nauseating one-on-one (21:55). They look back at their predictions after Episode 1 (29:00) and laugh at Joey’s recent apology to Ruth Bader Ginsburg (31:13). Finally, they talk about Season 2 of The Traitors, including Parvati’s end, Phaedra’s new plans, and much more (35:17)!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Rivers
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

