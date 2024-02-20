No Rose? Sorry, Eh. Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2.

With only 10 women left, The Bachelor is headed to Montreal, Canada! Join Juliet and Callie as they discuss the somber group date (03:19), Lexi’s courageous decision (08:58), and Kelsey T’s nauseating one-on-one (21:55). They look back at their predictions after Episode 1 (29:00) and laugh at Joey’s recent apology to Ruth Bader Ginsburg (31:13). Finally, they talk about Season 2 of The Traitors, including Parvati’s end, Phaedra’s new plans, and much more (35:17)!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Rivers
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo
