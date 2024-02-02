TikTok Vs. Universal Music: Why Taylor, Drake, and Others Were Yanked



Matt is joined by Rolling Stone’s Ethan Millman to discuss the ongoing battle between Universal Music Group and TikTok, why Taylor Swift, Drake, and other artists’ music is no longer on the app, whether TikTok deserves to pay less in royalties because of its cultural prominence and inherent marketing advantage, and ultimately who needs who more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ethan Millman

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

