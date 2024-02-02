 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TikTok Vs. Universal Music: Why Taylor, Drake, and Others Were Yanked

Plus, Matt brings up a prediction about the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Matthew Belloni
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2 Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Rolling Stone’s Ethan Millman to discuss the ongoing battle between Universal Music Group and TikTok, why Taylor Swift, Drake, and other artists’ music is no longer on the app, whether TikTok deserves to pay less in royalties because of its cultural prominence and inherent marketing advantage, and ultimately who needs who more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ethan Millman
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Carl Weathers Was Forever a Champion—and Forever Your Friend

The linebacker turned actor who died this week at age 76 was famous for playing Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky,’ Chubbs Peterson in ‘Happy Gilmore,’ and Greef Karga on ‘The Mandalorian.’ But he was the embodiment of charmisma and charm—in victory or defeat.

By Rob Harvilla

The Swiftie’s Guide to the Super Bowl and the Grammy’s

Nora and Nathan also preview the Grammy’s and make some predictions on what awards Taylor might be bringing home with her

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

The Irony Behind the 65-Game Rule and the Biggest All-Star Snubs

Plus, Austin and Pausha highlight last night’s Lakers dominance

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Joel Embiid’s Injury, Jalen Hurts’s Future, and DeVonta Smith’s Contract!

Sheil has questions surrounding Jalen Hurts’s leadership following the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles collapse

By Sheil Kapadia

Knicks Ceiling, LeBron Trade Rumors, and NBA Ref Drama. Plus, Domonique Foxworth Joins.

Domonique explains what makes Patrick Mahomes special, debates Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, and discusses why the coaching cycle ended without Belichick getting a job

By Ryen Russillo

Robbie Hummel on Purdue’s Ceiling, the Flagrant 1 Phenomenon, and the Bronny Experience

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Robbie Hummel for some long overdue Purdue talk. Then Tate and Kyle recap their USC-Oregon court-side experience, before closing the show with some shoutouts and games to watch this weekend.

By Tate Frazier