An NFL Lineman’s Diet, Growing Up Samoan, and Australia Vs. Philadelphia With Jordan Mailata

NFL offensive lineman Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles joins Dave and Chris Ying at the Super Bowl to judge and select the winner of the Toyota Tailgate Challenge. The 6-foot-8, 374-pound Jordan then breaks down a couple of his average meals during the season, engages in a debate about Philadelphia vs. Australian desserts and names the one food he will never eat before a game out of superstition.
Hosts: David Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Jordan Mailata
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee
