Porsha’s Returns! Plus, ‘Miami,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and ‘Beverly Hills.’

Rachel, Callie, and Jodi join together to talk about this week’s Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker
‌On today’s Morally Corrupt, Rachel Lindsay kick off the show with Callie Curry and the Bravo news of the week (1:16), then jump into a recap of The Real Housewives of Miami Episode 16 (14:00). Then, Jodi Walker joins Rachel to discuss the third episode of Vanderpump Rules (30:22) and the penultimate episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (52:45).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Manze
Additional Production: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

