Porsha’s Returns! Plus, ‘Miami,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and ‘Beverly Hills.’

On today’s Morally Corrupt, Rachel Lindsay kick off the show with Callie Curry and the Bravo news of the week (1:16), then jump into a recap of The Real Housewives of Miami Episode 16 (14:00). Then, Jodi Walker joins Rachel to discuss the third episode of Vanderpump Rules (30:22) and the penultimate episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (52:45).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Manze
Additional Production: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
