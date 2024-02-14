 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Burning Boston Sports Questions

Brian gives out his thoughts on the Celtics, Pats, Red Sox, and more!

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Brian gives out his top burning Boston sports questions, including: Are the Celtics and Jayson Tatum facing the most pressure across the NBA to win this season? How will Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft each come across in the new Pats docuseries, The Dynasty, on Apple TV+? Can Triston Casas save the Red Sox’s season? And more (0:30). Then, Jamie gives his reactions to Brian’s burning questions (54:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Eagles Talk! Haason Reddick, Draft Buzz, and Voicemails.

Sheil and Ben also discuss Kyle Lowry’s signing with the Sixers

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Hopeful or Hopeless? Takeaways From 2024’s Bleak Box Office Beginning.

Plus, Matt and Scott Mendelson preview the rest of this year’s movie slate, including ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Fall Guy’

By Matthew Belloni

Second-Guessing The Ringer’s Top 100 Rankings 

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about how the top 10 and the top rookies were ranked and the results that stood out to them

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Valentine’s Day Quickie: F-ck/Marry/Moon Door, Top Alterna-Ships, the Romantasy Boom, and More!

Mal and Jo are here for a Valentine’s Day special!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Game Changers, Part 4: A Chat With Claire! | The Pod Has Spoken

The guys are joined by the person Tyson considers the pinnacle of game changers

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Tales From the Couch: Timberwolves, Clippers, Suns, Thunder, and Magic

Jon Krawczynski joins to discuss how the Wolves have made a major leap this season, Anthony Edward’s leadership, and Rudy Gobert finally fitting in with the team

By Ryen Russillo