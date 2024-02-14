

Brian gives out his top burning Boston sports questions, including: Are the Celtics and Jayson Tatum facing the most pressure across the NBA to win this season? How will Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft each come across in the new Pats docuseries, The Dynasty, on Apple TV+? Can Triston Casas save the Red Sox’s season? And more (0:30). Then, Jamie gives his reactions to Brian’s burning questions (54:40).

