Beyoncé Vs. NFL, Plus Masculinity and Painted Nails With Demetrius Harmon

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the back-and-forth between Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps (:12) before recapping a Super Bowl Sunday that saw Usher and Beyoncé dominate headlines (12:27). Then, a discussion of the Israeli bombardment of a city packed with refugees (37:30), before internet personality Demetrius Harmon joins to talk masculinity amidst a viral post about straight men with painted nails (1:03:47).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Demetrius Harmon
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
