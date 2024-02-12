Super Bowl LVIII Recap | Dual Threat



Nora and Steven get together under the red and yellow confetti at Allegiant Stadium to discuss the Chiefs’ big win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. They dig into what they learned about each team during a particularly bizarre game, analyze the coaching decisions, and speculate on where both squads will go from here. After the break, they talk about the greatness of Patrick Mahomes, the Shanahan playoff curse, and what the lasting memories of this Super Bowl will be (18:13).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

