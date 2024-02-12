 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl LVIII Recap | Dual Threat

It was a pretty bizarre game

By Steven Ruiz and Nora Princiotti
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Nora and Steven get together under the red and yellow confetti at Allegiant Stadium to discuss the Chiefs’ big win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. They dig into what they learned about each team during a particularly bizarre game, analyze the coaching decisions, and speculate on where both squads will go from here. After the break, they talk about the greatness of Patrick Mahomes, the Shanahan playoff curse, and what the lasting memories of this Super Bowl will be (18:13).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

