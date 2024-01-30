The ‘Bachelor’ Women Are Taking Leaps for Joey’s Attention. Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2.



Join Juliet and Callie as they break down the Maria vs. Sydney confrontation (8:46), admire Joey’s ability to handle drama and tears (15:00), and laugh at the ridiculous yet entertaining game of capture the flag (28:27). They discuss Joey’s chemistry with Daisy during their one-on-one (31:17), and break down the final Rose Ceremony (38:24). Finally, they discuss updates to Season 2 of The Traitors, including Pilot Pete’s development, their favorite contestants, and much more (41:01).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Olivia Crerie

Music: Devon Renaldo

