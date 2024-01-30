 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Bachelor’ Women Are Taking Leaps for Joey’s Attention. Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2.

Juliet and Callie get together to discuss the ridiculous game of capture the flag, Joey’s chemistry with Daisy, and more!

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


Join Juliet and Callie as they break down the Maria vs. Sydney confrontation (8:46), admire Joey’s ability to handle drama and tears (15:00), and laugh at the ridiculous yet entertaining game of capture the flag (28:27). They discuss Joey’s chemistry with Daisy during their one-on-one (31:17), and break down the final Rose Ceremony (38:24). Finally, they discuss updates to Season 2 of The Traitors, including Pilot Pete’s development, their favorite contestants, and much more (41:01).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

