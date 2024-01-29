A Wild Week at Netflix: Stuber’s Out, WWE Is In, and Subs Are Up

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss film chief Scott Stuber’s exit from Netflix and what it means for the streamer’s movie arm, Netflix’s foray into live programming with a $5 billion deal for WWE’s Raw, and its latest earnings report, which saw a big boost in subscriber growth. Matt, Lucas, and producer Craig finish the show by adding a new wrinkle to the 2024 box office draft.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo