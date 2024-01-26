Goodbye Monica! Plus, ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘Miami.’

Rachel Lindsay is joined by special guest Juliet Litman to discuss our SLC-themed news of the week (01:47), before diving into Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion (05:06). Rachel and Juliet then discuss Season 13, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (29:50), then Callie Curry hops on to discuss Season 6, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Miami (44:39).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
