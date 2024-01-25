A Top Dealmaker’s Media M&A Predictions



Matt is joined by Joe Ravitch, founder and partner at The Raine Group, to discuss the secret to a successful media merger, the dealmaking landscape in 2024, whether looming consolidation could hurt creatives in the industry, the appetite for tech companies to buy content companies, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about John Stewart’s return to The Daily Show.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, ‘What I’m Hearing ...,’ click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Joe Ravitch

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify