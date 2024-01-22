NFL Divisional Weekend, Sunday Games



Nora and Steven are back to discuss two competitive divisional-round games, starting with the Chiefs’ advance past the Bills to go to another AFC championship game. They discuss the exciting quarterback play from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, some of the wild moments from the game, and much more. Then they move on to the NFC divisional-round game that saw the Lions defeat the Buccaneers. They discuss how the Lions offense found success against the Buccaneers defense, briefly look ahead to their matchup against the Niners, and more (27:59).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

