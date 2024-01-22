 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Divisional Weekend, Sunday Games

Nora and Steven recap the Kansas City Chiefs–Buffalo Bills and Tamp Bay Buccaneers–Detroit Lions games

By Steven Ruiz and Nora Princiotti
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


Nora and Steven are back to discuss two competitive divisional-round games, starting with the Chiefs’ advance past the Bills to go to another AFC championship game. They discuss the exciting quarterback play from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, some of the wild moments from the game, and much more. Then they move on to the NFC divisional-round game that saw the Lions defeat the Buccaneers. They discuss how the Lions offense found success against the Buccaneers defense, briefly look ahead to their matchup against the Niners, and more (27:59).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Dual Threat

The Latest

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Play

Sirianni’s Future, Belichick’s Next Act in Atlanta, Brunson’s All-Star Case, and Bears Draft Strategy 

Sheil discusses Nick Sirianni’s future with the Eagles, Brian Barrett breaks down all the noise around Bill Belichick, and JJ compares the Chiefs to Michael Jordan’s Bulls

By Sheil Kapadia, Brian Barrett, and 2 more

The 24 Players Who Deserve to Be 2024 NBA All-Stars

Breaking down our official starters ballot for Indianapolis, plus bench picks for the East and West rosters

By Michael Pina
Houston Chronicle
Play

Talk Show Cooking Foibles, and the Pronunciation Bee

Dave is joined by Chris Ying, Chris Bianco, and Kelly Meinhardt to talk about experiences going on talk show and to do a live version of the Pronunciation Bee

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

“Huey and Riley Back at It Again”

Jason is joined by 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes for the Local Angle. The two talk about what the Bears can learn from the teams that are still alive in the playoffs, next steps for the Bears in the team-building process, takeaways from Justin Fields’s three pro seasons, and more. To wrap up, the guys discuss the White Sox’s potential move from Guaranteed Rate Field.

By Jason Goff

Brunson Spoils RJ and IQ’s Homecoming, Divisional-Round Recap, and Trivia

The Knicks are on a roll

By John Jastremski

Divisional-Round Recap: Mahomes Is Inevitable, the Lovable Lions, and the Niners Survive the Rain. Plus, Shirtless Jason Kelce.

The conference title games are set

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly