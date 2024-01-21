NFL Divisional-Round Weekend, Saturday Games Recap



Nora and Steven get together to share their reactions to Saturday’s NFL divisional-round playoff matchups. They begin by breaking down the 49ers’ gutsy win over the Packers and discuss the quarterback viability of both Brock Purdy and Jordan Love going forward. Next, they marvel at Lamar Jackson’s impressive performance in his win over the Texans and speculate on what’s next for the promising Houston squad next season (30:37).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

