NFL Divisional-Round Weekend, Saturday Games Recap

Nora and Steven get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ gutsy win over the Packers and Lamar Jackson’s impressive performance in Baltimore’s win over the Texans

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Nora and Steven get together to share their reactions to Saturday’s NFL divisional-round playoff matchups. They begin by breaking down the 49ers’ gutsy win over the Packers and discuss the quarterback viability of both Brock Purdy and Jordan Love going forward. Next, they marvel at Lamar Jackson’s impressive performance in his win over the Texans and speculate on what’s next for the promising Houston squad next season (30:37).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

