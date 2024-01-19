 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Does the Teaser for ‘The Valley’ Make Jax Look Like a Serial Killer? Plus, ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Potomac.’

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker share their mixed reactions to the teaser for ‘The Valley,’ Bravo’s latest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff, before getting into ‘Real Housewives

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Callie Curry
Bravo


Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker begin today’s Morally Corrupt by sharing their mixed reactions to the recently released teaser for The Valley, Bravo’s latest Vanderpump Rules spinoff (1:02). Afterward, Rachel and Jodi move on to recap the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion, Part 2 (10:45), before diving into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Episode 12, Season 13 (35:58). Then, Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to break down The Real Housewives of Potomac, Episode 9, Season 8 (56:48).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

