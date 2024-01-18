The ‘SNL’ Succession Sweepstakes



Matt is joined by journalist, author, and SNL expert James Andrew Miller to discuss whether Lorne Michaels will actually step down after the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live in 2025 and, if so, who is best suited to replace him. They also discuss the state of the show, its struggle with political humor, and its lack of star power.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: James Andrew Miller

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

