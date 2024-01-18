 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘SNL’ Succession Sweepstakes

Matt and James Andrew Miller talk about whether Lorne Michaels will step down and, if so, who could replace him

By Matthew Belloni
75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images


Matt is joined by journalist, author, and SNL expert James Andrew Miller to discuss whether Lorne Michaels will actually step down after the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live in 2025 and, if so, who is best suited to replace him. They also discuss the state of the show, its struggle with political humor, and its lack of star power.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: James Andrew Miller
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

