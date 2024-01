The boys are here to give you their thoughts on the first event of Echo, along with their Midnight Meter rating of the full first season (13:030). Later, they try their hand at being in the big chair for a round of Armchair CEO to see what they would do with the new Daredevil TV show (70:20).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts