Peacock’s NFL Debut and the Viability of Streaming-Only Sports



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the NFL’s first streaming-exclusive playoff game, which featured the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on Peacock. They break down why this should largely be considered a success for Peacock, how to retain the influx of new subscribers, and whether the streaming-exclusive sporting event is the right path forward. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the next host of the Oscars.

