Peacock’s NFL Debut and the Viability of Streaming-Only Sports

Matt and Lucas Shaw break down why the Chiefs-Dolphins broadcast should largely be considered a success for Peacock and whether the streaming-exclusive sporting event is the right path forward

By Matthew Belloni
NFL: JAN 13 AFC Wild Card - Dolphins at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the NFL’s first streaming-exclusive playoff game, which featured the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on Peacock. They break down why this should largely be considered a success for Peacock, how to retain the influx of new subscribers, and whether the streaming-exclusive sporting event is the right path forward. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the next host of the Oscars.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

