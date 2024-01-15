NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend: Sunday Games Recap

Nora and Steven are back to recap the two games from Sunday’s wild-card round, starting with Detroit beating the Rams for its first playoff win in 32 years. They discuss the Rams offense, Jared Goff’s impressive performance, and more. Then they discuss the Cowboys getting dismantled by the Packers at home. They discuss what’s next for the Cowboys, Jordan Love’s continued impressive play, and more (16:27).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
