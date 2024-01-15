 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend: Sunday Games Recap

Nora and Steven recap Los Angeles Rams–Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers–Dallas Cowboys

By Steven Ruiz and Nora Princiotti
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Nora and Steven are back to recap the two games from Sunday’s wild-card round, starting with Detroit beating the Rams for its first playoff win in 32 years. They discuss the Rams offense, Jared Goff’s impressive performance, and more. Then they discuss the Cowboys getting dismantled by the Packers at home. They discuss what’s next for the Cowboys, Jordan Love’s continued impressive play, and more (16:27).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Dual Threat

The Latest

‘Fargo’ Season 5 Finale Recap With Noah Hawley

The ‘Fargo’ creator and showrunner joins the pod to talk about this season’s themes, how he creates likable characters, and more!

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The 2024 Hype Draft

Mal and Jo are joined by Sean and Ben to talk about the movies, shows, and other content they’re looking forward to in 2024!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 2 more

UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced

What could happen next for the winner of UFC 297’s main event?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

Pat McAfee and Dr. King’s Dream, Plus Iowa Caucus Results

Plus, talking about the trailer for ‘Not Another Church Movie’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Fun, How the Networks Botched Iowa, and ESPN’s Year From Hell

Bryan and David talk about how this year is already shaping up to be rough for ESPN

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

A Failed Takedown of Dr. Nicole on ‘Miami’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea and Zack are back to recap the latest on ‘RHOM’ and ‘Southern Charm’!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones