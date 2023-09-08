Chris is joined by Rachel Khong and John deBary to discuss watermelon. Do seeded ones taste better? How do you pick a good one? This episode’s recipe is for a delightful drink called mohabbat ka sharbat—a refreshing floral concoction of watermelon juice, rose syrup, and whole milk. Rachel had to make it in less than 20 minutes. John, completely in his wheelhouse, made a luxe version (the ice cubes he made were $4 each, and it gets crazier). Chris had to tackle the “Double Taxation” challenge by making one of the ingredients completely by hand and also fusing it with Mexican flavors.

Host: Chris Ying

Guests: Rachel Khong and John deBary

Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

Editor: Richard Parks

