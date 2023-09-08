 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watermelon

Chris is joined by Rachel Khong and John deBary to discuss watermelon and make mohabbat ka sharbat—a refreshing floral concoction of watermelon juice, rose syrup, and whole milk

By Chris Ying

Chris is joined by Rachel Khong and John deBary to discuss watermelon. Do seeded ones taste better? How do you pick a good one? This episode’s recipe is for a delightful drink called mohabbat ka sharbat—a refreshing floral concoction of watermelon juice, rose syrup, and whole milk. Rachel had to make it in less than 20 minutes. John, completely in his wheelhouse, made a luxe version (the ice cubes he made were $4 each, and it gets crazier). Chris had to tackle the “Double Taxation” challenge by making one of the ingredients completely by hand and also fusing it with Mexican flavors.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Rachel Khong and John deBary
Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
Editor: Richard Parks

