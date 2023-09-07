Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?

Dave and Euno dig in on NFL kickoff weekend for an extended Three Things that Dave is looking out for in the upcoming NFL season. The episode draws parallels between NFL schools of thinking (including the rise of the mobile quarterback and the run pass option) and how changes in the NFL relate to changes in the food and restaurant world.

The episode then takes a personal turn as Dave looks back and reflects on his personal competitive drive, the way he’s approached his work, and whether or not this approach will make sense for him as a father and is something he wants to pass down to his kids.

Euno weighs in on his recent conversations with Dave and talks about how Dave’s ability to overcome great odds has given him a unique level of grit and perspective—and how belief from someone with that experience can be inspiring.

The episode concludes with Dave’s NFL hot takes and discussion of how he’s finally embracing the Washington Commanders … in a way.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Euno Lee

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS