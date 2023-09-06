‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The fallen Jedi will rise again, and so must the Midnight Boys! They are here to give their instant reactions to this week’s episode of Ahsoka (07:34). They also dive into the epic conflict between Ahsoka and Baylan in the emotional crescendo of this episode and how it was executed (44:57). Plus, all of the great Easter eggs in the World Between Worlds.
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
