‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys talk “Fallen Jedi,” diving into the epic conflict between Ahsoka and Baylan and all of the great Easter eggs in the World Between Worlds

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Disney+


The fallen Jedi will rise again, and so must the Midnight Boys! They are here to give their instant reactions to this week’s episode of Ahsoka (07:34). They also dive into the epic conflict between Ahsoka and Baylan in the emotional crescendo of this episode and how it was executed (44:57). Plus, all of the great Easter eggs in the World Between Worlds.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

