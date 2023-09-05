 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disney’s ESPN Fight and Taylor’s Movie Takeover

Matt and Lucas Shaw dive deep into the Charter-Disney dispute and discuss its potential ramifications

By Matthew Belloni
Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the ongoing dispute between Charter and Disney and why this one might be different because it might not be just about the money. They wonder whether this has the possibility to blow up the cable model, who has the leverage, and whether an end is in sight. Then they pivot to Taylor Swift’s disruptive deal with AMC Theatres and the choice to bypass a studio distributor and take her concert film directly to theaters. They talk about why she and her family opted to do this, what the economics look like for Taylor, whether other artists will follow in her footsteps, and whether it will land on streaming.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

