Lessons From the “Must-See TV” Era, With Warren Littlefield

Matt finishes the show with box office predictions for a slate of movies being released this weekend

By Matthew Belloni
NBC


Matt is joined by producer and former NBC executive Warren Littlefield to discuss the state of broadcast television and how the industry has changed from the heyday of the “Must-See TV” era of the ’90s. Warren talks about what it was like to run a TV network in the ’90s—and when shows would generate ratings that seem unthinkable today—and how the fall TV slate has declined in the streaming era. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction about a slate of movies being released this weekend.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Warren Littlefield
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

