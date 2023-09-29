Lessons From the “Must-See TV” Era, With Warren Littlefield



Matt is joined by producer and former NBC executive Warren Littlefield to discuss the state of broadcast television and how the industry has changed from the heyday of the “Must-See TV” era of the ’90s. Warren talks about what it was like to run a TV network in the ’90s—and when shows would generate ratings that seem unthinkable today—and how the fall TV slate has declined in the streaming era. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction about a slate of movies being released this weekend.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Warren Littlefield

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

