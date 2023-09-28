Back in Business, ‘Bachelor’ Nation!



Bachelor Nation, we are back this season with double the content, double the drama, and double the episodes! Every Thursday, Juliet Litman and Callie Curry will be discussing the latest episodes from The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise! This week, the ladies start off strong, first discussing their overall thoughts on Episode 1 of The Golden Bachelor (1:17). They share their first impressions of our senior bachelor, Gerry (4:04); who was eliminated the first night (9:43); their favorites and least favorites (12:16); and their feelings about where the season is headed (15:08). Next, the ladies discuss Episode 1 of Bachelor in Paradise and the absolutely crazy first-day drama (25:39). They share their MVPs of Episode 1 (26:35), featuring Will, Olivia, and Rachel, and their overall excitement for this season!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

