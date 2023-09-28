 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bratwurst Vs. Coneys, Crystal Chargers, and the Best Restaurant Bathrooms

Plus, is it OK to eat across the street from a cemetery?

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

It’s another edition of Pro Football Food Weekly, or as one astute listener complained, “just another excuse for Dave and Chris to argue about food.” This week’s matchup focuses on Green Bay vs. Detroit, and particularly on the bratwurst vs. the Detroit-style coney, as well as other local eats in and around Detroit and Green Bay.

Three Things sees Dave take a peek into restaurant bathrooms, and some of the things he looks for when he goes into a restaurant bathroom.

The discussion also covers a Slice about Dave’s experience with automatic faucets and soap dispensers, and the fanciest toilets in the world.

Ask Dave gets a little supernatural, as the pair talk about ghosts, one belief that might disqualify you from winning a Fields Medal, and whether it’s appropriate to eat across the street from a cemetery.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Euno Lee, and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

