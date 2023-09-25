 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaming Is Coming for Sports, a Debate Preview, and Football Weekend Audio

Bryan and David also discuss Taylor Swift’s attendance at the Chiefs game on Sunday

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Bryan and David preview the second Republican debate and discuss what we can expect with only six participating candidates (0:37). Then, they are back with another round of Football Weekend Audio, where they highlight their favorite moments from the weekend, including Taylor Swift’s attendance at the Chiefs game, as well as how Oregon head coach Dan Lanning vouched for his team (11:45). Later, they touch on a new update for The New York Times that features in-depth bios for their writers, break down another installment of the death of cable series that involves Max’s sports package, and then review the suspension of USC beat reporter Luca Evans (31:34). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

