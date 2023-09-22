 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicken Wings

Chris Ying clucks it up with Bryan Ford and John deBary about all things chicken wings

By Chris Ying

Chris Ying clucks it up with Bryan Ford and John deBary about all things chicken wings. The guys break down their scale of love (or meh) for the ever-popular menu offering, and rate their go-to sauce if they were forced to choose only one. They then go through their cooking experience with this episode’s delicious braised chicken wing recipe.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Bryan Ford and John deBary
Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
Editor: Richard Parks

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

