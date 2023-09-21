 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Vs. San Francisco, Things Dave Looks for in Restaurant Menus, and the Greatness of Graeter’s

Dave and Chris make their predictions for NFL matchups based on a unique criterion: Which city has the better food?

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Chris joins Dave for a novel way of looking at NFL matchups: the Pro Football Food Weekly (or “PFFW”), where Dave and Chris debate which team will win based on the food in a given city. The pair breaks out the competition into the “Five S’s”: sandwiches, steakhouses, seafood, sweets, and special teams.

The inaugural edition sees Dave and Chris square off in a classic battle between New York and San Francisco where they break down the Five S’s and which city takes home the win in each.

Other NFL matchups get an abridged treatment of the Five S’s, as we see Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles tussle for ice cream supremacy, and New England vs. New York devolves into a rant on Manhattan-style red chowder.

The episode continues with three things Dave looks for on restaurant menus, and Dave picks out key details that can be uncovered just by looking at a menu—and what they might tell the diner about a restaurant.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Euno Lee, and Gabi Marler

