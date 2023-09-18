The Strike’s Permanent Damage: Who Will Suffer the Most?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the long-term impact of the strike and who or what will suffer the most after it’s over. They talk about how peak TV, late-night talk shows, Bob Iger, Drew Barrymore, streaming content, and overall deals will fare in the aftermath of the strike. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Yellowstone re-airing on CBS.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

