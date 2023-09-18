 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Strike’s Permanent Damage: Who Will Suffer the Most?

Matt and Lucas Shaw break down the potential long-term impacts of the strike on various parts of the industry

By Matthew Belloni
SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Solidarity March And Rally Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the long-term impact of the strike and who or what will suffer the most after it’s over. They talk about how peak TV, late-night talk shows, Bob Iger, Drew Barrymore, streaming content, and overall deals will fare in the aftermath of the strike. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Yellowstone re-airing on CBS.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

