‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Finale Reactions

Jess, Jomi, and Steve also look at the trailer for the series spinoff ‘Kiteman: Hell Yeah’ and gauge their excitement for the upcoming show

By Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Max


Listen as Jess, Jomi, and Steve jump back into the world of Harley Quinn and share their thoughts and feelings on both the season finale and Season 4 of the show as a whole. We also look at the trailer for the series spinoff Kiteman: Hell Yeah and gauge excitement for the upcoming show. And things come to a close when we pitch our best supervillain spinoff shows within the Harley Quinn universe.

Hosts: Jessica Clemens, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

