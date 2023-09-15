‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Finale Reactions



Listen as Jess, Jomi, and Steve jump back into the world of Harley Quinn and share their thoughts and feelings on both the season finale and Season 4 of the show as a whole. We also look at the trailer for the series spinoff Kiteman: Hell Yeah and gauge excitement for the upcoming show. And things come to a close when we pitch our best supervillain spinoff shows within the Harley Quinn universe.

Hosts: Jessica Clemens, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

