Dave and Chris are joined by Rachel Khong to take the lemons life gave them and make a lemon pod. In this episode, the Recipe Club is gifted a delicious ice cream creation from listeners Maggie and Geoffrey Litt, who were so inspired by Season 2’s darling—the Margarita Sangria—that they came up with their “Lemon Darty Ice Cream Party,” which came with not just a recipe, but a companion cocktail (required to be consumed prior to starting) and strict addenda for the cooks to follow.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Rachel Khong

Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

Editor: Richard Parks

