We’re talking all things lemons! Plus, Maggie and Geoffrey Litt’s culinary creation inspired by Season 2’s Margarita Sangria: the “Lemon Darty Ice Cream Party”

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris are joined by Rachel Khong to take the lemons life gave them and make a lemon pod. In this episode, the Recipe Club is gifted a delicious ice cream creation from listeners Maggie and Geoffrey Litt, who were so inspired by Season 2’s darling—the Margarita Sangria—that they came up with their “Lemon Darty Ice Cream Party,” which came with not just a recipe, but a companion cocktail (required to be consumed prior to starting) and strict addenda for the cooks to follow.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Rachel Khong
Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
Editor: Richard Parks

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

