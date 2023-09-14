 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Can’t Bob Iger Find a Successor?

Matt and CNBC’s Alex Sherman discuss Disney’s dysfunction over the past few years, including the end to the Bob Chapek era, why Iger came back, and whether he is the right person to run Disney right now

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by CNBC’s Alex Sherman to discuss Disney’s dysfunction over the past few years, including the unceremonious end to the Bob Chapek era, Bob Iger’s inability to find a successor, why he came back to Disney, how long he will stay, and whether Iger is the right person to run Disney right now. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about this weekend’s box office.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Alex Sherman
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

