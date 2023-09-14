Why Can’t Bob Iger Find a Successor?



Matt is joined by CNBC’s Alex Sherman to discuss Disney’s dysfunction over the past few years, including the unceremonious end to the Bob Chapek era, Bob Iger’s inability to find a successor, why he came back to Disney, how long he will stay, and whether Iger is the right person to run Disney right now. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about this weekend’s box office.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Alex Sherman

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify