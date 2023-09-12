A WWE and UFC Tag Team, With Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro



Matt is joined by Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor and now TKO, the newly formed sports and entertainment company merging WWE and UFC. They discuss the details behind the deal, what this means for Dana White and Vince McMahon, who gains the most from this merger, the upcoming rights deals for both sports, and how people will be able to watch in the future. Mark also gives his take on the recent CAA sale, as well as on how his agency, WME, is faring during the strike. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the return of Drew Barrymore’s talk show.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Mark Shapiro

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify