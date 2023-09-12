 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A WWE and UFC Tag Team, With Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro

Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor and now TKO, joins to discuss the UFC-WWE merger

By Matthew Belloni
WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor and now TKO, the newly formed sports and entertainment company merging WWE and UFC. They discuss the details behind the deal, what this means for Dana White and Vince McMahon, who gains the most from this merger, the upcoming rights deals for both sports, and how people will be able to watch in the future. Mark also gives his take on the recent CAA sale, as well as on how his agency, WME, is faring during the strike. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the return of Drew Barrymore’s talk show.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Mark Shapiro
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

