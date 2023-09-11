 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CAA’s New Billionaire Owner and the (Over)Value of Talent Agencies

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss majority owner TPG selling its stake in CAA to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault for $7 billion, why he made this deal, what it means for CAA, and more

By Matthew Belloni
François-Henri Pinault et Salma Hayek Pinault Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the world of talent representation’s transformation over the past few years and particularly during the strikes. They discuss majority owner TPG selling its stake in CAA to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault for $7 billion, why he made this deal, what it means for CAA, and the talent representation industry at large. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about Charter’s new deal with ESPN.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

