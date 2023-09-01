 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cauliflower

Priya Krishna joins to cook and discuss a cauliflower recipe for gobhi keema matar

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris are joined by Priya Krishna to cook and discuss a cauliflower recipe for gobhi keema matar that they take in some very interesting directions, including Dave’s attempt to make it in a slow cooker (Dave’s method is not recommended and should not be tried at home), Priya’s “doomsday” method, and Chris’s fusion to take it in a Mexican direction (ever heard of “pea-camole”?).

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Priya Krishna
Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
Editor: Richard Parks

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

