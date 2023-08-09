 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everyone Running Hollywood Is Old. Does That Matter?

Rick Nicita joins to discuss the correlation between an aging Hollywood and a diminished box office, how creativity is more obstructed than ever by financial responsibilities, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Hollywood Writers Strike Continues Into Third Month Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images


Matt is joined by former Creative Artist Agency (CAA) cochairman and agent of 40 years Rick Nicita to talk about why the most important executives in Hollywood are so old, and how that affects the way the industry is run today. They discuss the difference between Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s—when it was commonplace for studio heads to be in their 30s—and 2023—when most major executives are the very same people as those from back in the day. They talk about whether there is a direct line between an aging Hollywood and a diminished box office, as well as how creativity is more obstructed than ever by financial responsibilities.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rick Nicita
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

