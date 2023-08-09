Questions on the State of the MCU



In this mega-sized episode, the Midnight Boys take on the burning questions about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (10:24). They also bring forth their biggest quandaries about what the MCU can do moving forward (39:44). Later, they are joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss her upcoming book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios (99:16).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

