Questions on the State of the MCU

Plus, Joanna Robinson joins to talk about her upcoming book, ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran, and Joanna Robinson
In this mega-sized episode, the Midnight Boys take on the burning questions about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (10:24). They also bring forth their biggest quandaries about what the MCU can do moving forward (39:44). Later, they are joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss her upcoming book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios (99:16).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

