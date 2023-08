Dave and Chris join forces with Priya Krishna to cook with breadcrumbs and make Mary Bennett’s Prudence Island Stuffies! Chris has to find a way to make these stuffed clams vegan (good luck), Dave cooks the whole dish using only one pot, and Priya … well, she has to make it spending less than $20.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Priya Krishna

Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

