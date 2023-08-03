 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Checking in on Warner Bros. Discovery and the Max Platform

Matt also shares his predictions for this weekend’s box office

By Matthew Belloni
WarnerMedia - Discovery Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Matt is joined once again by LightShed Partners media analyst Rich Greenfield to discuss the state of Warner Bros. Discovery following the results of the second quarter earnings, as well as Rich’s thoughts on Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer returning to Disney to help Bob Igor with their linear TV platforms. They debate if placing content on a small platform with limited reach hurts the value of the content, the need for better personalization for the Max app, what news could look like on Max, and more. Also, Matt shares his prediction on this weekend’s box office by looking at Teenage Mutant Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Meg 2: The Trench.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Greenfield
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

