The Three Biggest Holdups in the Writers Strike



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the state of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, including the AMPTP’s decision to publicize its latest offer to the WGA, whether any ground is being made, whether Netflix is best suited to initiate an agreement, and whether the fall is still a reasonable time for all of this to end.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

