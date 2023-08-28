The Three Biggest Holdups in the Writers Strike

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the state of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, including the AMPTP’s decision to publicize its latest offer to the WGA, whether any ground is being made, whether Netflix is best suited to initiate an agreement, and whether the fall is still a reasonable time for all of this to end.
For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify