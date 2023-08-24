Is Apple’s Sports Experiment Working?



Matt is joined by Parrot Analytics director of strategy and Puck contributor Julia Alexander to talk about Apple TV+ and its current standing with consumers, as well as the company’s big bet on Major League Soccer and whether it’s working, how Lionel Messi is juicing its numbers, what its long-term play is in sports, and whether a streamer’s money is better spent on live sports or creating new original scripted content.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Julia Alexander

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

