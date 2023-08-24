 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Apple’s Sports Experiment Working?

And how is Lionel Messi juicing its numbers?

By Matthew Belloni
Inter Miami CF v FC Cincinnati - Semifinals: 2023 U.S. Open Cup Photo by Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty Images for USSF


Matt is joined by Parrot Analytics director of strategy and Puck contributor Julia Alexander to talk about Apple TV+ and its current standing with consumers, as well as the company’s big bet on Major League Soccer and whether it’s working, how Lionel Messi is juicing its numbers, what its long-term play is in sports, and whether a streamer’s money is better spent on live sports or creating new original scripted content.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Julia Alexander
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

