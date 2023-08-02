 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Instant Reactions, Plus ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer

The Midnight Boys discuss the latest TMNT movie

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Go ninja, go! It’s time to uncover the secret of the ooze as the Midnight Boys give their instant reactions to the animation bonanza Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (07:41). They break down the jokes and iconic villains, as well as what makes this outing of our heroes so enjoyable (40:27). Later, they also give their thoughts on the Loki Season 2 trailer (70:44).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

