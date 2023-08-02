‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Instant Reactions, Plus ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer



Go ninja, go! It’s time to uncover the secret of the ooze as the Midnight Boys give their instant reactions to the animation bonanza Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (07:41). They break down the jokes and iconic villains, as well as what makes this outing of our heroes so enjoyable (40:27). Later, they also give their thoughts on the Loki Season 2 trailer (70:44).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

