Sweet Potatoes

Dave, Chris, and John adapt a beloved recipe for roasted sweet potato spears with bacon vinaigrette

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Season 3 points leader John deBary joins Dave and Chris to explore Annie Bauccio’s family’s (by way of Gourmet Magazine) beloved recipe for roasted sweet potato spears with bacon vinaigrette. With the new wheel constraints, Dave is forced to do a Scandinavian fusion, Chris makes it vegetarian, and John is only allowed to use a microwave.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: John deBary
Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

