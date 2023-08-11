Rachel Khong joins Dave and Chris in person to discuss all things duck related and then tell the tales of their respective adventures making Natalie Cho’s family-favorite braised duck recipe. Dave tries doing it using only one pot, Chris has to make it on a strict $20 budget, and Rachel makes it luxe, having to spend at least $150.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Rachel Khong
Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts