Duck

Rachel Khong joins Dave and Chris in person to discuss all things duck related and then tell the tales of their respective adventures making Natalie Cho’s family-favorite braised duck recipe

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Rachel Khong joins Dave and Chris in person to discuss all things duck related and then tell the tales of their respective adventures making Natalie Cho’s family-favorite braised duck recipe. Dave tries doing it using only one pot, Chris has to make it on a strict $20 budget, and Rachel makes it luxe, having to spend at least $150.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Rachel Khong
Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

