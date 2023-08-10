 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Doomsday AI Scenario in Hollywood

Justine Bateman, a SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee consultant, joins to explain how AI could impact the future of content

By Matthew Belloni
Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Justine Bateman—writer, director, producer, former actress, and SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee consultant on the use of AI—to discuss if we are underestimating AI’s overall impact and how it impacts the strike itself. They talk about whether the guilds are taking the right position on AI, what the future of content will look like if studios fully embrace AI, and if anything positive can come out of this. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future of the Disney+ bundle after the latest price hikes.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Justine Bateman
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

