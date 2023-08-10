The Doomsday AI Scenario in Hollywood



Matt is joined by Justine Bateman—writer, director, producer, former actress, and SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee consultant on the use of AI—to discuss if we are underestimating AI’s overall impact and how it impacts the strike itself. They talk about whether the guilds are taking the right position on AI, what the future of content will look like if studios fully embrace AI, and if anything positive can come out of this. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future of the Disney+ bundle after the latest price hikes.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Justine Bateman

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify