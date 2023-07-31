Villains, Saviors, and Developments Three Months Into Hollywood’s Shutdown



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the most interesting developments that have shaped Hollywood’s shutdown over the past three months and determine which strategies and tactics from both the WGA and SAG, as well as the AMPTP, have worked and which haven’t. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future potential of Barbie’s success.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

