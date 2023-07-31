 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villains, Saviors, and Developments Three Months Into Hollywood’s Shutdown

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss the strategies that have and haven’t worked for the WGA and SAG

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRIKE-SAGAFTRA-WGA Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the most interesting developments that have shaped Hollywood’s shutdown over the past three months and determine which strategies and tactics from both the WGA and SAG, as well as the AMPTP, have worked and which haven’t. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future potential of Barbie’s success.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

