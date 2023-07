We dare you to listen in as Dave and Chris are joined by John deBary to immediately regret their decision to make Lindsay Haines’s Cherry Coke Salad. Yes, that’s a thing and even Lindsay’s husband thinks it’s gross. But juuuust gross enough for John to pick it.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: John deBary

Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

