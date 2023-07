Juliet returns to the B-side this week with special guest and colleague Nora Princiotti to discuss the first half of Bachelorette Season 20 (2:38) and the new Netflix series Quarterback, which is a deep dive into the lives of three NFL quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota (21:17).

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Nora Princiotti

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

