Bob Iger’s Fire Sale: The Fate of ESPN, ABC, and Hulu

Lucas and Matt discuss Bob Iger’s latest comments and the possibility of a Comcast-Hulu deal

By Matthew Belloni
“Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” Party at the Carlton Beach Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Disney


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Bob Iger’s latest comments on the possibility of selling off Disney’s linear TV assets, including the ABC television network and its station affiliates, FX, and ESPN. They break down Iger’s strategy or lack thereof, the suitors for ABC and ESPN, and whether a deal with Comcast for Hulu is possible.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

