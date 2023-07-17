Bob Iger’s Fire Sale: The Fate of ESPN, ABC, and Hulu



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Bob Iger’s latest comments on the possibility of selling off Disney’s linear TV assets, including the ABC television network and its station affiliates, FX, and ESPN. They break down Iger’s strategy or lack thereof, the suitors for ABC and ESPN, and whether a deal with Comcast for Hulu is possible.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

