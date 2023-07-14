 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inside the Actors Strike With Its Top Negotiator

Matt is joined by national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to gain more insight from the union’s side of the strike

By Matthew Belloni
SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strike Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images


Matt is joined by national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to gain more insight from the union’s side of the strike. They break down all the issues that the actors have with A.I., digital replicas, and more. Duncan also shares the proposals that were given during the negotiations that were all eventually turned down, as well as the rules for union members during the strike and how long they are prepared to stand their ground.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Duncan Crabtree-Ireland
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

