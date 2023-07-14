Inside the Actors Strike With Its Top Negotiator



Matt is joined by national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to gain more insight from the union’s side of the strike. They break down all the issues that the actors have with A.I., digital replicas, and more. Duncan also shares the proposals that were given during the negotiations that were all eventually turned down, as well as the rules for union members during the strike and how long they are prepared to stand their ground.

